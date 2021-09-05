Paying too much for gas Cotulla? Analysis shows most expensive station

(COTULLA, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.83 for gas in the Cotulla area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Cotulla area ranged from $2.77 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.83 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Cotulla area appeared to be at Valero, at 1162 E Fm-468.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday:

Valero 1162 E Fm-468, Cotulla

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Exxon 1206 Fm-468, Cotulla

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.49 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sunoco at 795 Ih-35. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.77 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.