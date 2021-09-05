CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are you overpaying for gas in Delta Junction? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Delta Junction Journal
 4 days ago
(DELTA JUNCTION, AK) If you’re paying more than $3.84 for gas in the Delta Junction area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.11 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Delta Junction area ranged from $3.78 per gallon to $3.89, with an average price of $3.84 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Delta Petro-Wash, at 1269 Richardson Hwy.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:

Delta Petro-Wash

1269 Richardson Hwy, Delta Junction
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$--
$--
$3.62

Buffalo Center Service

1600 Richardson Hwy, Delta Junction
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.86
$--
$--
$3.66

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Tesoro at Mile 1404 Alaska Hwy. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.78 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Delta Junction Journal

Delta Junction, AK
With Delta Junction Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

