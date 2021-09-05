Are you overpaying for gas in Delta Junction? Survey shows most, least expensive stations
(DELTA JUNCTION, AK) If you’re paying more than $3.84 for gas in the Delta Junction area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.11 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Delta Junction area ranged from $3.78 per gallon to $3.89, with an average price of $3.84 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Delta Petro-Wash, at 1269 Richardson Hwy.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.89
$--
$--
$3.62
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.86
$--
$--
$3.66
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Tesoro at Mile 1404 Alaska Hwy. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.78 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
