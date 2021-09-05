Don’t overpay for gas in Munising: Analysis shows most expensive station
(MUNISING, MI) If you’re paying more than $3.29 for gas in the Munising area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.01 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Munising area ranged from $3.28 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.29 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Holiday, at 301 E Munising Ave.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.62
$4.02
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.89
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.62
$4.02
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sunoco at E7889 M-28. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.28 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
