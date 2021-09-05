CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Munising, MI

Don’t overpay for gas in Munising: Analysis shows most expensive station

Munising Post
 4 days ago
(MUNISING, MI) If you’re paying more than $3.29 for gas in the Munising area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.01 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Munising area ranged from $3.28 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.29 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Holiday, at 301 E Munising Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday:

Holiday

301 E Munising Ave, Munising
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.62
$4.02
$--

Shell

401 Mi-28 E, Munising
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.89
$3.29

Krist

160 Brook St, Munising
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$3.29

Hillside Gas Station

1201 W Mi-28, Munising
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$--

Holiday

E 9721 Mi-28, Wetmore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.62
$4.02
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sunoco at E7889 M-28. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.28 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Munising Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

