Don’t overpay for gas in Munising: Analysis shows most expensive station

(MUNISING, MI) If you’re paying more than $3.29 for gas in the Munising area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.01 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Munising area ranged from $3.28 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.29 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Holiday, at 301 E Munising Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday:

Holiday 301 E Munising Ave, Munising

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.62 $ 4.02 $ --

Shell 401 Mi-28 E, Munising

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.29

Krist 160 Brook St, Munising

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Hillside Gas Station 1201 W Mi-28, Munising

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

Holiday E 9721 Mi-28, Wetmore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.62 $ 4.02 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sunoco at E7889 M-28. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.28 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.