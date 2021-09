Entourage creator Doug Ellin is letting it be known that the iconic HBO series could make a comeback - if one person decides to tip the scales. That person would be none other than actor Mark Wahlberg, whose life and Hollywood career served as the basis for Entourage's central character, Vincent Chase ((Adrian Grenier). When he was asked by if Entourage could be the next big reboot HBO does for HBO Max, Ellin had this to say: "Adrian Grenier said he's in, big news... I got all of them. So yeah I wouldn't do it without the five and Mark Wahlbergjust needs to call HBO and make it happen and all will be good. But..."