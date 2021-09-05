CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lakeview, OR

Are you overpaying for gas in Lakeview? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Posted by 
Lakeview Digest
Lakeview Digest
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45M5NC_0bnFLfYi00

(LAKEVIEW, OR) If you’re paying more than $3.79 for gas in the Lakeview area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.73 per gallon to $3.89, with an average price of $3.79 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Lakeview area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 17697 Us-395.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

17697 Us-395, Lakeview
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$--
$--
$3.85

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Chevron at 715 N 4Th St. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.73 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Lakeview Digest

Lakeview Digest

Lakeview, OR
24
Followers
239
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lakeview Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lakeview, OR
Local
Oregon Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chevron#Shell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Arkansas StatePosted by
The Hill

Arkansas governor pushes back against Biden's vaccine mandate

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R), who chairs the National Governors Association, pushed back on President Biden 's vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees on Thursday. Biden announced Thursday he would be requiring all private businesses that have more than 100 employees to have their employees either get...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy