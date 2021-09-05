Are you overpaying for gas in Lakeview? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(LAKEVIEW, OR) If you’re paying more than $3.79 for gas in the Lakeview area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.73 per gallon to $3.89, with an average price of $3.79 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Lakeview area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 17697 Us-395.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 17697 Us-395, Lakeview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.85

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Chevron at 715 N 4Th St. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.73 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.