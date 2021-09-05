Are you overpaying for gas in Marlette? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(MARLETTE, MI) Are you paying too much for gas in Marlette?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Marlette area ranged from $3.19 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.21 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Mobil, at 3783 S Van Dyke Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil 3783 S Van Dyke Rd, Marlette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29 card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Speedy Q at 2998 Main St. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.19 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.