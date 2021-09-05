Paying too much for gas Blanco? Analysis shows most expensive station

(BLANCO, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Blanco?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.59 per gallon to $2.71, with an average price of $2.67 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Blanco area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Blanco area appeared to be at Exxon, at 1138 S Us-281.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 1138 S Us-281, Blanco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ -- $ 3.31 $ 2.99

Shamrock 819 N Main St, Blanco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Shell 1016 N Main St, Blanco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.59 $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ 2.39 card card $ 2.69 $ 3.34 $ 3.44 $ 2.79

Phillips 66 111 Blanco Ave, Blanco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.29 $ 3.39 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 1016 N Main St. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.