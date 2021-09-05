CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paying too much for gas Blanco? Analysis shows most expensive station

Blanco Bulletin
 4 days ago
(BLANCO, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Blanco?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.59 per gallon to $2.71, with an average price of $2.67 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Blanco area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Blanco area appeared to be at Exxon, at 1138 S Us-281.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon

1138 S Us-281, Blanco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$--
$3.31
$2.99

Shamrock

819 N Main St, Blanco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.95

Shell

1016 N Main St, Blanco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.59
$3.24
$3.54
$2.39
card
card$2.69
$3.34
$3.44
$2.79

Phillips 66

111 Blanco Ave, Blanco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$3.29
$3.39
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 1016 N Main St. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Blanco Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

