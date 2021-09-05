Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Cuba

(CUBA, NM) If you’re paying more than $3.15 for gas in the Cuba area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.15 per gallon to $3.15, with an average price of $3.15 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Cuba area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Speedway, at 6475 Main St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Speedway at 6475 Main St. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.15 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.