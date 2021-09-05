Analysis shows most expensive gas in Burlington

(BURLINGTON, CO) If you’re paying more than $3.59 for gas in the Burlington area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.02 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.58 per gallon to $3.6, with an average price of $3.59 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Burlington area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Love's Travel Stop, at 582 S Lincoln.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Love's Travel Stop 582 S Lincoln, Burlington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.60 $ 3.95 $ 4.25 $ 3.64 card card $ 3.59 $ -- $ 4.24 $ 3.69

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Co-op at 515 Lincoln St. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.58 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.