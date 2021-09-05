CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Analysis shows most expensive gas in Burlington

Burlington Times
 4 days ago
(BURLINGTON, CO) If you’re paying more than $3.59 for gas in the Burlington area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.02 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.58 per gallon to $3.6, with an average price of $3.59 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Burlington area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Love's Travel Stop, at 582 S Lincoln.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Love's Travel Stop

582 S Lincoln, Burlington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.60
$3.95
$4.25
$3.64
card
card$3.59
$--
$4.24
$3.69

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Co-op at 515 Lincoln St. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.58 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Burlington Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

