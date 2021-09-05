Analysis shows most expensive gas in Battle Mountain

(BATTLE MOUNTAIN, NV) Are you paying too much for gas in Battle Mountain?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.36 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Battle Mountain area was $3.72 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.63 to $3.99 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 760 S Broad St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 760 S Broad St, Battle Mountain

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 710 W Front St. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.63 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.