Battle Mountain, NV

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Battle Mountain

Battle Mountain News Alert
4 days ago
 4 days ago
(BATTLE MOUNTAIN, NV) Are you paying too much for gas in Battle Mountain?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.36 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Battle Mountain area was $3.72 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.63 to $3.99 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 760 S Broad St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

760 S Broad St, Battle Mountain
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.99
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 710 W Front St. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.63 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Battle Mountain, NV
