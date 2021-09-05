Analysis shows most expensive gas in Newberry

(NEWBERRY, MI) Gas prices vary across the Newberry area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.08 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Newberry area was $3.13 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.11 to $3.19 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Newberry area appeared to be at Sunoco, at 13957 Mi-28.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco 13957 Mi-28, Newberry

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.24

Zephyr 14077 Mi-28, Newberry

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.35 $ 3.60 $ 3.23

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Zephyr at 619 Newberry Ave. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.11 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.