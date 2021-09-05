Are you overpaying for gas in Nocona? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(NOCONA, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Nocona?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.04 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Nocona area ranged from $2.95 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.98 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Valero, at 111 E Us-82.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday:

Valero 111 E Us-82, Nocona

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Conoco 334 Us-82, Nocona

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Exxon at 309 E Us-82. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.95 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.