High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Newcastle as of Sunday

(NEWCASTLE, WY) If you’re paying more than $3.42 for gas in the Newcastle area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.13 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.36 per gallon to $3.49, with an average price of $3.42 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Newcastle area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Newcastle area appeared to be at Short Stop, at 2206 W Main St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Short Stop 2206 W Main St, Newcastle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.42 $ 3.42 $ 3.47

Loaf 'N Jug 731 Washington Blvd, Newcastle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.43 $ 3.73 $ 4.05 $ --

4 Way 1226 Washington Blvd, Newcastle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.43 $ 3.70 $ -- $ 3.63

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Yesway at 6 W Main St. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.36 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.