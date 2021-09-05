CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newcastle, WY

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Newcastle as of Sunday

Posted by 
Newcastle Updates
Newcastle Updates
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x43bh_0bnFLVgK00

(NEWCASTLE, WY) If you’re paying more than $3.42 for gas in the Newcastle area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.13 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.36 per gallon to $3.49, with an average price of $3.42 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Newcastle area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Newcastle area appeared to be at Short Stop, at 2206 W Main St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Short Stop

2206 W Main St, Newcastle
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$3.42
$3.42
$3.47

Loaf 'N Jug

731 Washington Blvd, Newcastle
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.43
$3.73
$4.05
$--

4 Way

1226 Washington Blvd, Newcastle
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.43
$3.70
$--
$3.63

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Yesway at 6 W Main St. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.36 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Newcastle Updates

Newcastle Updates

Newcastle, WY
9
Followers
221
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Newcastle Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Traffic
City
Newcastle, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy