Goodland, KS

Don’t overpay for gas in Goodland: Analysis shows most expensive station

Goodland News Alert
Goodland News Alert
 4 days ago
(GOODLAND, KS) Gas prices vary across the Goodland area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Goodland area was $3.04 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.99 to $3.15 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Goodland area appeared to be at Conoco, at 2423 Enterprise Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Goodland area that as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:

Conoco

2423 Enterprise Rd, Goodland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.39
$3.64
$--

Phillips 66

2510 Commerce Rd, Goodland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.24
$3.49
$3.19

24/7 Travel Store

2710 Commerce Rd, Goodland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.35
$--
$--
card
card$3.05
$3.39
$3.64
$3.26

Casey's

320 E 8Th St, Goodland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$3.34
$3.59
$3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Cowboy Loop at 1631 Main St. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

