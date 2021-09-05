Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in New Hampton

(NEW HAMPTON, IA) Gas prices vary across the New Hampton area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.01 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the New Hampton area was $2.98 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.98 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the New Hampton area appeared to be at Casey's, at 615 N Linn Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday:

Casey's 615 N Linn Ave, New Hampton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Kwik Star at 115 E Main St . As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.98 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.