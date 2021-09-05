Paying too much for gas Perry? Analysis shows most expensive station

(PERRY, NY) Gas prices vary across the Perry area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Perry area ranged from $3.19 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.27 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Perry area appeared to be at Mobil, at 2 S Center St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil 2 S Center St, Perry

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.47 $ 3.69 $ 3.29

Kwik Fill 175 S Main St, Perry

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ -- $ 3.27

Valero 121 N Center St, Perry

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.45 $ 3.99 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valero at 61 N Cummings Ave. As of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.19 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.