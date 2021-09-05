CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ogallala, NE

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Ogallala

Posted by 
Ogallala Today
Ogallala Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zqNl5_0bnFLMz100

(OGALLALA, NE) Gas prices vary across the Ogallala area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.52 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Ogallala area was $2.86 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.67 to $3.19 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Ogallala area appeared to be at Fat Dogs, at 100 Prospector Dr.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:

Fat Dogs

100 Prospector Dr, Ogallala
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.19
$3.29
$3.39
$--
card
card$2.67
$3.29
$3.49
$--

Cenex

203 Stagecoach Tr, Ogallala
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

Sapp Bros

101 Stagecoach Rd, Ogallala
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.51

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart at 206 Pony Express Ln. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.67 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Ogallala Today

Ogallala Today

Ogallala, NE
29
Followers
251
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ogallala Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ogallala, NE
Local
Nebraska Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Ne#Gasbuddy Sunday#Fat Dogs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Walmart
Related
Arkansas StatePosted by
The Hill

Arkansas governor pushes back against Biden's vaccine mandate

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R), who chairs the National Governors Association, pushed back on President Biden 's vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees on Thursday. Biden announced Thursday he would be requiring all private businesses that have more than 100 employees to have their employees either get...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy