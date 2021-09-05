Analysis shows most expensive gas in Ogallala

(OGALLALA, NE) Gas prices vary across the Ogallala area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.52 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Ogallala area was $2.86 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.67 to $3.19 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Ogallala area appeared to be at Fat Dogs, at 100 Prospector Dr.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:

Fat Dogs 100 Prospector Dr, Ogallala

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ 3.29 $ 3.39 $ -- card card $ 2.67 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ --

Cenex 203 Stagecoach Tr, Ogallala

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sapp Bros 101 Stagecoach Rd, Ogallala

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.51

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart at 206 Pony Express Ln. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.67 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.