Are you overpaying for gas in Melrose? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(MELROSE, MN) Are you paying too much for gas in Melrose?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Melrose area ranged from $2.94 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.96 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Melrose area appeared to be at Sinclair, at 203 E Main St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

Sinclair 203 E Main St, Freeport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Casey's at 406 S 2Nd Ave Se. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.94 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.