Analysis shows most expensive gas in Mccall

(MCCALL, ID) Are you paying too much for gas in Mccall?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Mccall area was $4.06 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.99 to $4.09 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Mccall area appeared to be at Chevron, at 1600 E Lake St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 1600 E Lake St, McCall

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ 4.27 $ 4.45 $ 4.19

Shell 507 N 3Rd St, McCall

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ 4.27 $ 4.45 $ 4.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Maverik at 622 N. 3Rd St.. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.