Hardinsburg, KY

Paying too much for gas Hardinsburg? Analysis shows most expensive station

Hardinsburg News Watch
 4 days ago
(HARDINSBURG, KY) If you’re paying more than $2.89 for gas in the Hardinsburg area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.89 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Hardinsburg area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Hardinsburg area appeared to be at Marathon, at 306 South Main St .

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Hardinsburg area that as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Marathon at 306 South Main St . As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Hardinsburg News Watch

Hardinsburg, KY
ABOUT

With Hardinsburg News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

