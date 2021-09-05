Don’t overpay for gas in Woodville: Analysis shows most expensive station

(WOODVILLE, MS) Are you paying too much for gas in Woodville?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.13 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Woodville area was $2.96 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.87 to $3.0 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Woodville area appeared to be at Shell, at 131 Us-61 S.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 131 Us-61 S, Woodville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.00 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Exxon 123 Us-61 N, Woodville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ -- $ -- $ --

Texaco 116 Us-61 N, Woodville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to JR Food Mart at 164 Us-61 S. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.87 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.