Kamas, UT

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Kamas as of Sunday

Posted by 
Kamas Times
Kamas Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QEnOA_0bnFLD2U00

(KAMAS, UT) Gas prices vary across the Kamas area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Kamas area was $3.83 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.79 to $3.85 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Kamas area appeared to be at Chevron, at 2 N Main St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

2 N Main St, Kamas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.85
$3.99
$4.15
$3.85

Sinclair

145 W 200 S, Kamas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.85
$3.95
$4.05
$3.85

Phillips 66

220 S Main St, Kamas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.85
$3.99
$4.15
$3.85

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Kamas Valley CO-OP at 3186 Ut-32. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Kamas Times

Kamas Times

Kamas, UT
ABOUT

With Kamas Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

