Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Williams
(WILLIAMS, AZ) Are you paying too much for gas in Williams?
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.19 per gallon to $3.59, with an average price of $3.33 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Williams area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 5235 N Az-64.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.59
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Love's Travel Stop at 1055 N Grand Canyon Blvd. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.19 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
