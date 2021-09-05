CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, GA

Don’t overpay for gas in Manchester: Analysis shows most expensive station

Manchester News Flash
 4 days ago
(MANCHESTER, GA) Are you paying too much for gas in Manchester?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.11 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Manchester area ranged from $2.94 per gallon to $3.05, with an average price of $2.99 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Circle K, at 413 W Main St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:

Circle K

413 W Main St, Manchester
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.37
$3.46
$3.19

Marathon

412 W Main St, Manchester
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.95
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Valero

316 Broad St, Manchester
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Marathon

2556 Roosevelt Hwy, Manchester
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Sunoco

18498 Ga-85 W , Shiloh
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.94
$3.24
$3.64
$--
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sunoco at 18498 Ga-85 W . As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.94 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

