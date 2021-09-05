Don’t overpay for gas in Manchester: Analysis shows most expensive station

(MANCHESTER, GA) Are you paying too much for gas in Manchester?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.11 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Manchester area ranged from $2.94 per gallon to $3.05, with an average price of $2.99 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Circle K, at 413 W Main St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:

Circle K 413 W Main St, Manchester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.37 $ 3.46 $ 3.19

Marathon 412 W Main St, Manchester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 316 Broad St, Manchester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 2556 Roosevelt Hwy, Manchester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 18498 Ga-85 W , Shiloh

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 3.64 $ -- card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sunoco at 18498 Ga-85 W . As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.94 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.