Are you overpaying for gas in Lake Isabella? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(LAKE ISABELLA, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.36 for gas in the Lake Isabella area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.57 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Lake Isabella area was $4.36 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $4.09 to $4.66 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Mobil, at 14600 Ca-178.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil 14600 Ca-178, Lake Isabella

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.56 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 4.66 $ -- $ -- $ 4.79

Shell 6209 Lake Isabella Blvd, Lake Isabella

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.49 $ -- $ -- $ 4.49 card card $ 4.59 $ -- $ -- $ 4.59

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Fastrip Fuel & K-V Bottle Shop at 5200 Lake Isabella Blvd. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $4.09 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.