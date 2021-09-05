Don’t overpay for gas in Orofino: Analysis shows most expensive station

(OROFINO, ID) Are you paying too much for gas in Orofino?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.6 per gallon to $3.6, with an average price of $3.60 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Orofino area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Orofino area appeared to be at Phillips 66, at 125 Michigan Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Orofino area that as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Phillips 66 at 125 Michigan Ave. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.6 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.