Paying too much for gas Ladysmith? Analysis shows most expensive station

(LADYSMITH, WI) Gas prices vary across the Ladysmith area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.04 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Ladysmith area was $3.05 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.04 to $3.08 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Ladysmith area appeared to be at Shell, at 400 W 9Th St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 400 W 9Th St, Ladysmith

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.08 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Holiday at 605 Lake Ave W. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.04 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.