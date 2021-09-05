CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ladysmith, WI

Paying too much for gas Ladysmith? Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Ladysmith Updates
Ladysmith Updates
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2byOeR_0bnFL7pN00

(LADYSMITH, WI) Gas prices vary across the Ladysmith area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.04 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Ladysmith area was $3.05 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.04 to $3.08 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Ladysmith area appeared to be at Shell, at 400 W 9Th St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

400 W 9Th St, Ladysmith
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.08
$3.29
$3.69
$3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Holiday at 605 Lake Ave W. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.04 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Ladysmith Updates

Ladysmith Updates

Ladysmith, WI
28
Followers
261
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ladysmith Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
City
Ladysmith, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Shell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Arkansas StatePosted by
The Hill

Arkansas governor pushes back against Biden's vaccine mandate

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R), who chairs the National Governors Association, pushed back on President Biden 's vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees on Thursday. Biden announced Thursday he would be requiring all private businesses that have more than 100 employees to have their employees either get...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy