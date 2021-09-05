Are you overpaying for gas in Salmon? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(SALMON, ID) If you’re paying more than $3.43 for gas in the Salmon area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.02 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.42 per gallon to $3.44, with an average price of $3.43 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Salmon area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 700 Main St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 700 Main St, Salmon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.44 $ -- $ -- $ 3.69

Sinclair 716 Main St, Salmon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.44 $ -- $ -- $ 3.69

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Phillips 66 at 1200 Main St. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.42 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.