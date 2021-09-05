CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean View, DE

Are you overpaying for gas in Ocean View? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Ocean View News Watch
Ocean View News Watch
 4 days ago
(OCEAN VIEW, DE) Gas prices vary across the Ocean View area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.93 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.97 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Ocean View area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Ocean View area appeared to be at Royal Farms, at 58 Atlantic Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday:

Royal Farms

58 Atlantic Ave, Ocean View
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.59
$3.29

Gulf

32919 Coastal Hwy, Bethany Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.29

Exxon

36656 Lighthouse Rd, Fenwick Island
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.29

Royal Farms

36347 Lighthouse Rd, Selbyville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.29

BP

36345 Lighthouse Rd, Selbyville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Harris Teeter

31227 Americana Parkway, Selbyville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Liberty at 695 Bethany Loop. As of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.93 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

