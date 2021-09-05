Are you overpaying for gas in Ocean View? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(OCEAN VIEW, DE) Gas prices vary across the Ocean View area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.93 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.97 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Ocean View area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Ocean View area appeared to be at Royal Farms, at 58 Atlantic Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday:

Royal Farms 58 Atlantic Ave, Ocean View

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.29

Gulf 32919 Coastal Hwy, Bethany Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.29

Exxon 36656 Lighthouse Rd, Fenwick Island

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Royal Farms 36347 Lighthouse Rd, Selbyville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.29

BP 36345 Lighthouse Rd, Selbyville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Harris Teeter 31227 Americana Parkway, Selbyville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Liberty at 695 Bethany Loop. As of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.93 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.