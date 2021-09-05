CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, MI

Are you overpaying for gas in Bellevue? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Bellevue Journal
 4 days ago
(BELLEVUE, MI) Gas prices vary across the Bellevue area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.08 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.1 per gallon to $3.18, with an average price of $3.13 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Bellevue area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Bellevue area appeared to be at Mobil, at 229 N Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Bellevue area that as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil

229 N Main St, Olivet
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.18
$--
$--
$--

Marathon

715 S Main St, Olivet
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.50
$3.90
$3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Marathon at 109 W Capital Ave. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.1 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Bellevue Journal

With Bellevue Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

