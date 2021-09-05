Analysis shows most expensive gas in Norton

(NORTON, VA) Gas prices vary across the Norton area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.11 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Norton area ranged from $2.84 per gallon to $2.95, with an average price of $2.91 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Valero, at 193 Woodland Dr Sw.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday:

Valero 193 Woodland Dr Sw, Wise

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

Gas 'N Go 207 Woodland Dr Sw, Wise

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 409 Norton Rd, Wise

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy Express at 675 Hawthorne Dr Ne. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.84 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.