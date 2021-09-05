Analysis shows most expensive gas in Chelan
(CHELAN, WA) If you’re paying more than $3.88 for gas in the Chelan area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.37 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Chelan area was $3.88 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.72 to $4.09 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Chelan area appeared to be at Texaco, at 53 S Lakeshore Rd.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.99
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$4.09
$--
$--
$3.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.89
$4.07
$4.26
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.89
$4.06
$4.32
$3.79
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Deep Water at 1 Wapato Lake Rd. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.72 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
