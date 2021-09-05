Where’s the most expensive gas in Manistique?

(MANISTIQUE, MI) Are you paying too much for gas in Manistique?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.04 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Manistique area was $3.05 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.03 to $3.07 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Marathon, at 216 Deer Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon 216 Deer Rd, Manistique

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ -- $ 3.87 $ --

BP 1038 W Lakeshore Dr, Manistique

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.35

BP 6810W Us Highway 2, Manistique

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ --

Woody's Outpost 8895 Us-2 W, Manistique

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ 3.95 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Krist at 425 E Lakeshore Dr. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.03 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.