High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Colby as of Sunday

(COLBY, KS) If you’re paying more than $3.06 for gas in the Colby area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.46 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.92 per gallon to $3.38, with an average price of $3.06 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Colby area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Colby area appeared to be at Corner Pump, at 900 E 4Th St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Colby area that as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:

Corner Pump 900 E 4Th St, Colby

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.38 $ -- $ -- $ 3.26

Love's Country Store 265 W 4Th St, Colby

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.20 card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.69 $ --

Conoco 285 E 4Th St, Colby

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Dillons 1605 S Range Ave, Colby

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ 3.19

Casey's 1855 S Range Ave, Colby

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.69 $ 3.19

24/7 Travel Store 1980 S Range Ave, Colby

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.44 $ -- card card $ 2.98 $ -- $ 3.49 $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Hi-Plains Co-op at 470 N Nashville Ave. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.92 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.