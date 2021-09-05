High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Colby as of Sunday
(COLBY, KS) If you’re paying more than $3.06 for gas in the Colby area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.46 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.92 per gallon to $3.38, with an average price of $3.06 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Colby area.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Colby area appeared to be at Corner Pump, at 900 E 4Th St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Colby area that as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.38
$--
$--
$3.26
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$3.20
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.69
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.24
$3.54
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.69
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.09
$--
$3.44
$--
|card
card$2.98
$--
$3.49
$3.09
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Hi-Plains Co-op at 470 N Nashville Ave. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.92 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0