High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Holdrege as of Sunday
(HOLDREGE, NE) Are you paying too much for gas in Holdrege?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Holdrege area ranged from $2.95 per gallon to $2.95, with an average price of $2.95 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Pump & Pantry, at 916 4Th Ave.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Holdrege area that as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Pump & Pantry at 916 4Th Ave. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.95 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0