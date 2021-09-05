Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Fairfield
(FAIRFIELD, ME) If you’re paying more than $3.11 for gas in the Fairfield area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Fairfield area was $3.11 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.04 to $3.19 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Irving, at 445 Kennedy Memorial Dr.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.53
$3.92
$3.17
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.18
$3.54
$3.85
$3.34
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.16
$3.56
$3.96
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.16
$3.50
$3.90
$3.02
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to CITGO at 153 Hinckley Rd. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.04 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
