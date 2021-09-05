CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, ME

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Fairfield

Fairfield News Watch
 4 days ago
(FAIRFIELD, ME) If you’re paying more than $3.11 for gas in the Fairfield area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Fairfield area was $3.11 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.04 to $3.19 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Irving, at 445 Kennedy Memorial Dr.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday:

Irving

445 Kennedy Memorial Dr, Waterville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.53
$3.92
$3.17

Irving

204 Center Rd, Maine
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.18
$3.54
$3.85
$3.34

Irving

227 Main St, Fairfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.16
$3.56
$3.96
$--

Irving

155 Pung Hill Rd, Fairfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.16
$3.50
$3.90
$3.02

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to CITGO at 153 Hinckley Rd. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.04 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

