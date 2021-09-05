Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Fairfield

(FAIRFIELD, ME) If you’re paying more than $3.11 for gas in the Fairfield area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Fairfield area was $3.11 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.04 to $3.19 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Irving, at 445 Kennedy Memorial Dr.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday:

Irving 445 Kennedy Memorial Dr, Waterville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.53 $ 3.92 $ 3.17

Irving 204 Center Rd, Maine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.18 $ 3.54 $ 3.85 $ 3.34

Irving 227 Main St, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.16 $ 3.56 $ 3.96 $ --

Irving 155 Pung Hill Rd, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.16 $ 3.50 $ 3.90 $ 3.02

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to CITGO at 153 Hinckley Rd. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.04 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.