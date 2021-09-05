CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moorefield, WV

Paying too much for gas Moorefield? Analysis shows most expensive station

Moorefield Voice
Moorefield Voice
 4 days ago
(MOOREFIELD, WV) Are you paying too much for gas in Moorefield?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Moorefield area ranged from $3.05 per gallon to $3.05, with an average price of $3.05 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 351 S Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Moorefield area that as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday:

BP

351 S Main St, Moorefield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.25
$3.55
$3.15

Circle K

759 N Main St, Moorefield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$--
$3.80
$3.09

Sheetz

268 Genny Loop, Moorefield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.40
$3.80
$3.15

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BP at 351 S Main St. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.05 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Moorefield Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

