Concordia, KS

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Concordia

Concordia News Flash
Concordia News Flash
 4 days ago
(CONCORDIA, KS) Gas prices vary across the Concordia area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.04 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Concordia area was $2.98 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.95 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Woody's Gas Express, at 203 E 6Th St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday:

Woody's Gas Express

203 E 6Th St, Concordia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.95
$3.15
$3.35
$--
card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.39
$--

Farmway Co-op

315 N Broadway, Concordia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$2.99

Short Stop

1020 Lincoln St, Concordia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.39
$2.99

Casey's

1315 Lincoln St, Concordia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Short Stop

1905 Lincoln St, Concordia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Woody's Gas Express at 203 E 6Th St. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.95 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

