Analysis shows most expensive gas in Redwood Falls

(REDWOOD FALLS, MN) Are you paying too much for gas in Redwood Falls?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.02 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Redwood Falls area ranged from $2.97 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.99 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Redwood Falls area appeared to be at Casey's, at 410 S Mill St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

Casey's 410 S Mill St, Redwood Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.69 $ --

Casey's 707 E Bridge St, Redwood Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.69 $ 3.09

Cenex 1400 E Bridge St, Redwood Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.14

Cenex 39375 Cr-24, Morton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.09 $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BP at 400 Kokesh Dr. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.97 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.