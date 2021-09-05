CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redwood Falls, MN

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Redwood Falls

Redwood Falls News Alert
Redwood Falls News Alert
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vr1ry_0bnFKsbs00

(REDWOOD FALLS, MN) Are you paying too much for gas in Redwood Falls?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.02 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Redwood Falls area ranged from $2.97 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.99 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Redwood Falls area appeared to be at Casey's, at 410 S Mill St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

Casey's

410 S Mill St, Redwood Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.69
$--

Casey's

707 E Bridge St, Redwood Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.69
$3.09

Cenex

1400 E Bridge St, Redwood Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$2.99
$--
$3.14

Cenex

39375 Cr-24, Morton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.09
$3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BP at 400 Kokesh Dr. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.97 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

