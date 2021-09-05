Paying too much for gas Tonopah? Analysis shows most expensive station

(TONOPAH, AZ) If you’re paying more than $3.27 for gas in the Tonopah area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Tonopah area was $3.27 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.24 to $3.29 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Tonopah area appeared to be at Chevron, at 4127 N 411Th Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Tonopah area that as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 4127 N 411Th Ave, Tonopah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mobil 4126 N 411Th Ave, Tonopah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Pilot at 41112 W Indian School Rd. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.24 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.