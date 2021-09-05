Analysis shows most expensive gas in Red Bud
(RED BUD, IL) Are you paying too much for gas in Red Bud?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Red Bud area was $2.99 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.99 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Red Bud area appeared to be at Moto Mart, at 900 S Main.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday:
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Moto Mart at 900 S Main. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0