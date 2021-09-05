CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Bud, IL

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Red Bud

Posted by 
Red Bud News Watch
Red Bud News Watch
 4 days ago
(RED BUD, IL) Are you paying too much for gas in Red Bud?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Red Bud area was $2.99 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.99 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Red Bud area appeared to be at Moto Mart, at 900 S Main.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday:

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Moto Mart at 900 S Main. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

