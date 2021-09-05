Paying too much for gas Osceola? Analysis shows most expensive station

(OSCEOLA, IA) If you’re paying more than $2.93 for gas in the Osceola area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Osceola area was $2.93 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.92 to $2.97 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Pilot, at 2210 W Clay St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday:

Pilot 2210 W Clay St, Osceola

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.96 $ -- $ -- $ 3.35 card card $ 2.97 $ 3.22 $ 3.47 $ 3.41

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Casey's at 114 N Main St. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.92 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.