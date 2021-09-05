CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola, IA

Paying too much for gas Osceola? Analysis shows most expensive station

Osceola Post
Osceola Post
 4 days ago
(OSCEOLA, IA) If you’re paying more than $2.93 for gas in the Osceola area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Osceola area was $2.93 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.92 to $2.97 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Pilot, at 2210 W Clay St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday:

Pilot

2210 W Clay St, Osceola
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.96
$--
$--
$3.35
card
card$2.97
$3.22
$3.47
$3.41

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Casey's at 114 N Main St. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.92 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Osceola Post

Osceola Post

Osceola, IA
With Osceola Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

