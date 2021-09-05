High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Fairfield as of Sunday

(FAIRFIELD, TX) Gas prices vary across the Fairfield area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Fairfield area was $2.83 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.75 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Valero, at 401 W Commerce St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Fairfield area that as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday:

Valero 401 W Commerce St, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1022 W Commerce St, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Shell 630 W Us-84, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 685 Us-84 W , Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Exxon 700 Us-84 W , Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 500 Ih-45 S, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Cooper Farms at 301 W Ih-45. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.75 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.