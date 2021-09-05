High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Fairfield as of Sunday
(FAIRFIELD, TX) Gas prices vary across the Fairfield area, with some registering significantly above the average.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Fairfield area was $2.83 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.75 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Valero, at 401 W Commerce St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Fairfield area that as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday:
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Cooper Farms at 301 W Ih-45. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.75 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
