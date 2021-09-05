Are you overpaying for gas in Flora? Survey shows most, least expensive stations
(FLORA, IL) Gas prices vary across the Flora area, with some registering significantly above the average.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.01 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Flora area ranged from $3.16 per gallon to $3.17, with an average price of $3.17 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Mach 1, at 1433 N State Rd.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Flora area that as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.17
$3.47
$3.77
$3.16
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.17
$--
$--
$3.16
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Huck's at 232 W North Ave. As of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.16 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
