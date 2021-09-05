Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Tucumcari

(TUCUMCARI, NM) Are you paying too much for gas in Tucumcari?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.02 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.05 per gallon to $3.07, with an average price of $3.05 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Tucumcari area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Tucumcari area appeared to be at Flying J, at 2021 S Mountain Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Tucumcari area that as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Flying J 2021 S Mountain Rd, Tucumcari

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.07 $ -- $ -- $ 3.55 card card $ 3.05 $ 3.50 $ 3.70 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 601 E Tucumcari Blvd. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.05 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.