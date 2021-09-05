CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are you overpaying for gas in Childress? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Childress Voice
Childress Voice
 4 days ago
(CHILDRESS, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Childress?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.09 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Childress area was $2.76 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.7 to $2.79 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Childress area appeared to be at Phillips 66, at 1300 Ave F Nw.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Childress area that as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Phillips 66

1300 Ave F Nw, Childress
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.99

CEFCO

2004 Ave F Nw, Childress
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.10
$3.30
$2.99

Pilot

2301 Ave F Nw, Childress
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.35
card
card$2.79
$3.12
$3.38
$3.35

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 2709 Ave F Nw. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.7 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Childress Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

