Are you overpaying for gas in Childress? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(CHILDRESS, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Childress?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.09 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Childress area was $2.76 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.7 to $2.79 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Childress area appeared to be at Phillips 66, at 1300 Ave F Nw.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Childress area that as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Phillips 66 1300 Ave F Nw, Childress

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

CEFCO 2004 Ave F Nw, Childress

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.10 $ 3.30 $ 2.99

Pilot 2301 Ave F Nw, Childress

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.35 card card $ 2.79 $ 3.12 $ 3.38 $ 3.35

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 2709 Ave F Nw. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.7 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.