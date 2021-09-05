Are you overpaying for gas in Wautoma? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(WAUTOMA, WI) Gas prices vary across the Wautoma area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.08 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Wautoma area ranged from $2.86 per gallon to $2.94, with an average price of $2.90 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at W7711 State Road 21 73.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

BP W7711 State Road 21 73, Wautoma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 3.74 $ 3.09

Shell W7684 Wi-21, Wautoma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.34 $ 3.84 $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Casey's at 502 W Main St. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.86 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.