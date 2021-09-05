Where’s the most expensive gas in Algona?

(ALGONA, IA) Are you paying too much for gas in Algona?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Algona area ranged from $2.84 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.88 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Algona area appeared to be at Casey's, at 602 E State St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday:

Casey's 602 E State St, Algona

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Cenex 703 S Phillips Ave, Algona

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Casey's 1414 N Main St, Algona

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to One Stop at 220 S Phillips Ave. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.84 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.