Travis Barker’s Son Landon Gushes Over His Dad and Kourtney Kardashian After Paris Trip: ‘Lovebirds’

By Laura Rizzo
Posted by 
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 4 days ago
Travis Barker/Instagram; Shutterstock

Going strong! Landon Barker gushed over “lovebirdsTravis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian while the blended family went out to dinner on Saturday, September 4, following the couple’s romantic trip to Italy and Paris.

The 17-year-old shared the sweet photo via Instagram Stories that showed the Blink-182 drummer, 45, and Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 42, deep in conversation. Travis casually kept his arm around Kourt’s shoulders as they sat around a hibachi table for a delicious meal.

Landon Barker/Instagram

Landon did not show who else was in attendance but seemingly spent the day with Kourtney’s little ones. The aspiring musician posted an earlier video of himself in a sparkling blue pool, which appeared to be at the Poosh founder’s Palm Springs home.

Landon Barker/Instagram

As he panned over to show the view outside, it appeared the reality star’s two youngest children, Penelope and Reign, whom she shares with Scott Disick, were also splashing around. The former couple are also parents to son Mason.

Although Travis’ daughter, Alabama Barker, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, was not seen at dinner, the 15-year-old shared two videos on her own Instagram and appeared to be at the same house as her brother.

Alabama Barker/Instagram

Kourtney and Travis love doing activities with their respective kids, and the Kourtney and Kim Take New York alum’s little ones think the musician is “fun” to hang out with.

“They have such a great relationship with Scott, so they see Travis as a fun, responsible, present person in their lives,” a source previously told Life & Style. “He’s always doing fun things for them like letting them play his drum set, bringing them their favorite foods, and he acts like a big kid with them in the pool and backyard and Disney.”

As for Travis’ teens, they’re “all for” their dad marrying Kourtney if that’s what they decide down the line, a separate insider revealed to Life & Style, but they are “content” with the current arrangement. “It’s such a cliché, but they really are just one, big happy family.”

Kourtney and Travis looked happier than ever while out to dinner, despite their current drama with Scott, 38. While the couple was enjoying a romantic vacation overseas, the Kourt’s ex Younes Bendjima leaked an alleged Instagram DM from Scott shading her and Travis’ PDA.

Courtesy of Younes Bendjima/Instagram

Although Kourtney and Scott split in 2015 after nearly a decade together, they remained close friends and coparents. However, their relationship has deteriorated amid her romance with Travis.

“Scott and Kourtney are friendly in front of the kids and at family gatherings, but behind closed doors, they’ve been secretly clashing for a while and barely talk,” a third insider told Life & Style about the duo. “The arguing started shortly after Kourt and Travis began dating, and she’s accusing Scott of being jealous that she’s moved on and found love.”

Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

