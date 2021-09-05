CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truth Or Consequences, NM

Don’t overpay for gas in Truth Or Consequences: Analysis shows most expensive station

Truth Or Consequences Journal
Truth Or Consequences Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b25Tp_0bnFKZ2B00

(TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, NM) Are you paying too much for gas in Truth Or Consequences?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Truth Or Consequences area was $3.20 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.19 to $3.24 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 2200 N Date St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

2200 N Date St, Truth or Consequences
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.24
$3.49
$3.79
$3.24

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Marathon at 424 E 3Rd Ave. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.19 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Truth Or Consequences Journal

Truth Or Consequences Journal

Truth Or Consequences, NM
